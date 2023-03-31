Roundup: Trump indictment / EA layoffs / Adderall spike 

State GOP reaction: The Republican Party of Louisiana on Thursday decried the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a Manhattan grand jury, declaring the reported count against him a “false charge.” Read more of what the state party said from WBRZ-TV.

Tech crunch: Electronic Arts, the video game maker that earlier this month laid off roughly 200 Baton Rouge-area workers with little warning, says it plans to let go of 6% of its workforce, or an additional 800 employees, over the next few months. EA joins a long list of tech companies that are in downsizing mode. Read the full story from CNBC.

CDC report: The number of adults using prescription stimulants like Adderall or Vyvanse spiked during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The study’s authors say the mental health impact of the pandemic may have exacerbated ADHD symptoms, while a federal effort to make it easier to get online medical care online may have increased access to the medications. The result has been a shortage of the medicines nationwide. Read the full story from The Washington Post.