Roundup: Trump backs Kennedy / LED roundtables / Southwestern Energy

2022 bid: Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in his 2022 reelection bid while taking a swipe at fellow Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy because of his impeachment vote, The Daily Advertiser reports. Kennedy’s seat is considered safe in 2022 with no challenge expected from within his own party and no Democrat who is yet considered a threat. Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he doesn’t plan to run against Kennedy. Read the full story.

Applications open: Louisiana Economic Development has opened recruiting for its Small and Emerging Business Development Program roundtables. Beginning in July and August, the innovative peer-to-peer learning program will convene groups of 12 to 15 business leaders for a yearlong experience of collaborative learning and problem solving. Get more information about the roundtable program.

Acquisition: Houston-based Southwestern Energy will buy Indigo Natural Resources for $2.7 billion, expanding its natural gas operations into the Gulf Coast. The independent natural gas producer says the purchase of Indigo will extend its reach into the Haynesville and Bossier shale areas in Louisiana. Southwestern has focused on the Marcellus shale in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. See the announcement.