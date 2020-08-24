Roundup: Tropical storm update / Zoom outages / AP football poll 

Bullet dodged: Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart today, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph. Still a tropical storm for now, Laura churned just south of Cuba after killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola. Laura was not expected to weaken over land before moving into warm, deep Gulf waters that forecasters say could bring rapid intensification. Read the full story.

Lost connections: Zoom experienced partial outages during the first day of school for thousands of students who are relying on the video conferencing technology to connect with educators. The company said today that it began receiving reports of disruptions around 8 a.m. Central time. It resolved the issue around 11:30 a.m., it reported on its status page. Technical issues occurred across the U.S., with the most reports on the East Coast. Read the full story.

Tigers: LSU is ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 preseason football poll that arrived today. The Southeastern Conference has six teams ranked in the top 15 and seven total in the top 25. Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma are ranked ahead of the Tigers. See the full rankings.