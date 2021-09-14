Roundup: Tropical Storm Nicholas / Insurance companies / Landry challenges mandate 

Storm prep: Nicholas has made landfall in Texas, weakening into a tropical storm that is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Baton Rouge over the next couple of days, WBRZ-TV reports. See a list of sandbag locations here.

Possible fines: Insurance companies could face fines or be suspended from doing business for refusing to comply with Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s order to cover the temporary living expenses of policyholders who evacuated during Hurricane Ida. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Vaccines: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is planning to challenge President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate in court if it’s implemented in Louisiana, The Center Square reports. Landry’s opinion on the mandate is backed by U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, who say the policy violates businesses’ and citizens’ freedoms. Read the full story.