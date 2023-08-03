Roundup: Tropical predictions / Mortgage rates / Southern University power outage 

18 named storms: With peak hurricane season starting in mid-August, a prominent hurricane forecasting group said Thursday that it maintains its prediction for an above-average Atlantic hurricane season because of unusually hot sea surface temperatures. Colorado State University researchers anticipate 18 named storms including nine hurricanes. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Rising again: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose again this week—bad news for Americans seeking to upgrade or buy their first home. The average rate on the 30-year home mortgage rate ticked up to 6.90% this week from 6.81% a week ago. A year ago, the benchmark home loan rate stood at 4.99%, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today. Read more.

Offline: Southern University announced it will move to remote operations in the wake of a temporary power outage on campus today. Though power has been restored, university officials say that the campus won’t be reopened until Monday. WAFB-TV has the full story.