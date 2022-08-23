Roundup: Trina Edwards / PSC sues FERC / US housing market

Engaged: Trina Edwards, the widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, is engaged to another Louisiana political legend and one of her husband’s longtime allies, former House Speaker and Senate President John Alario, who, at 78, is 35 years older than Edwards. Alario confirmed the engagement to USA Today Network but was tight-lipped about details because Edwards has scheduled an exclusive interview on “Talk Louisiana with Jim Engster” at 9 a.m. Wednesday on WRKF. Read the full story.

Entergy plant: The Louisiana Public Service Commission is suing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, alleging the federal agency is slow-walking decisions regarding Entergy’s Grand Gulf nuclear plant that could save customers millions. The PSC recently filed a lawsuit in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that alleges “inexcusable” delays in resolving its complaints against Entergy’s nuclear power plant in Mississippi is costing customers $4 million a month, in what is just one of many open cases. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Real estate trends: Sales of existing U.S. homes were down last month by 20.2% to 4.8 million properties from 6 million one year ago, CNBC reports. However, the median price last month was $403,800, up 10.8% from July 2021, and homes are still selling quickly. Read the full story.