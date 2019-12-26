Roundup: Tree recycling / Condos bought / US mortgage rates

Post-Christmas: City leaders have opened a number of locations for residents to drop off Christmas trees to be recycled, WAFB-TV reports. From Dec. 27 until Jan. 31, you can drop off your trees at Independence Park, Highland Road Park, Memorial Stadium, Flannery Road Park and on Skip Bertman Drive across from the LSU Vet School. Curbside pickup is also available but trees need to be near garbage cans to be collected. Read the full story.

Sold: Forty-four condominium units at Sherwood Shadow Condominiums, on Bard Avenue near Sherwood Forest Boulevard, were purchased in two separate transactions by Bard Holdings LLC, whose manager is listed as Max Perret of New Orleans. Bard Holdings bought 40 units for $1 million from Frank Romair and four units from Frey Management Inc. for $100,000.

Interest rates: U.S. long-term mortgage rates are little changed this week, remaining at historically low levels to prod prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said this morning the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.74%, from 3.73% last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.55% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage was 3.19%, unchanged from last week. Read the full report.