Roundup: Travel survey / Cassidy talks offshore oil / Ax throwing

Commuter questions: A survey from the Capital Region Planning Commission seeking help from commuters is not getting enough responses, WBRZ-TV reports. The survey consists of a list of questions for drivers to fill out, like when they drive, what route they choose and how long their commute takes. But in the six weeks since it was sent to homeowners only 1% have responded. The survey deadline has been extended to Dec. 6, in an effort to get more responses and is available online here.

Interview: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy shared his opinions on several current topics in a recent interview with the USA Today network. Cassidy discussed his bill to keep health care data private and a potential increase in funding for Louisiana through GOMESA. Read the full interview.

Watch out: Civil Axe throwing is opening on Government Street this Friday, the company announced. Civil Axe operates nearly a dozen ax throwing businesses across the Southeast, but this is its first Louisiana location. Ax throwing is essentially a game of darts, but with axes. See their facebook page.