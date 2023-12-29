Roundup: Trash pickup / Vacation trends / Drug prices 

Closed Monday: East Baton Rouge City-Parish offices will be closed Jan. 1, and there will be no curbside garbage, recycling or out-of-cart services on New Year’s Day. Garbage and recycling collection will resume on residents’ next regularly scheduled collection day. Out-of-cart services for residents with Monday collection will be serviced on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Working while away: Many people worked during vacations and holidays in 2023, surveys show, a finding that suggests a gradual blurring of the line that separates leisure from toil in the remote work era. A large majority of employees, 68%, admitted to working on vacations in a recent survey of 2,300 workers in the U.S. and Canada by the online learning platform ELVTR. Read the full story from USA Today.

Going up: Drugmakers including Pfizer, Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceutical plan to raise prices in the U.S. on more than 500 drugs in early January, according to data analyzed by health care research firm 3 Axis Advisors. Excluding different doses and formulations, more than 140 drug brands will have their prices raised next month, the data showed. Reuters has the full story.

Editor’s note: Business Report’s offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, or the New Year’s holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Have a safe and happy holiday.