Roundup: Trash collection / LSU facilities oversight / Livingston Parish schools 

Policy changes: The city-parish’s new contract for garbage and recycling pickup goes into effect today. Under the contract, parish residents—excluding those in the cities of Baker and Zachary—will experience several policy changes involving solid waste collection services. WAFB-TV has the full rundown of changes.

New vice president: LSU has named Anzilla Gilmore associate vice president for facility and property oversight, which includes executive-level planning, policy development and administrative oversight for the management of all capital assets and properties at the university. Gilmore currently serves as interim associate vice president of facilities, engineering and planning at Rice University in Houston. See the announcement.

TikTok lawsuit: The Livingston Parish School System is pursuing legal action against TikTok, Instagram and multiple internet service providers, accusing them of rotting the mental health of its students and other teens across the country. The suit was originally filed in parish court last month but was moved this week to federal court. WBRZ-TV has the latest on the lawsuit.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Daily Report will return on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Have a safe and happy holiday.