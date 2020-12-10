Roundup: Transportation rankings / Flood mitigation / LSU online degrees 

Slight improvement: Louisiana jumped three states in the Reason Foundation’s annual transportation rankings, moving from 34th to 31st for overall cost-effectiveness and road condition, WAFB-TV reports. The bump is largely a product of improved money management. The state ranks fifth in administrative disbursements per mile and sixth in capital and bridge disbursements per mile. But Louisiana is still third-worst in interstate quality, and has the third-highest traffic fatality rate. Louisiana residents spend 41 hours sitting in traffic, and 13% of the state’s bridges are considered deficient. Read the full story.

Hurricane protection: Louisiana officials today announced construction on a $366 million flood protection project will begin using an alternative financing plan approved by the state Legislature earlier this year. The Lock Complex Project will play a critical role in Terrebonne Parish’s hurricane protection system. It also aims to shield inland communities from storm surges. Read the full story.

Expanded offerings: LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business has launched a new online Bachelor of Science in General Business degree program with four concentrations and a new online Bachelor of Science in Marketing with a concentration in digital marketing The degree programs are taught by the same faculty as the on-campus programs. The first application deadline for the spring term is Dec. 14, with classes starting Jan. 11, 2021. See the announcement.