Roundup: Transparency in schools / LSU president / Bayou Chene 

Financial records: The Louisiana House Education Committee approved legislation this week to increase transparency of school finances by requiring school districts to post important documents online for public review. Committee members voted 8-3 to approve House Bill 526, sponsored by Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, “to require each city, parish, and other local public school board to post certain fiscal information on its website” annually by Sept. 13. The Center Square has the full story.

Prestigious honor: LSU President William Tate has been elected to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, a group that includes some of the world’s most accomplished scholars, scientists, writers and artists as well as civic and business leaders, according to a university announcement. Others affiliated with LSU who have been elected to the Academy are: Meredith Blackwell (2021), Gabriela González (2017), Isiah Warner (2016), Earl Ward Plummer (2014), Lewis P. Simpson (2005), James Olney (2001) and Mary Jane West-Eberhard (1996), who was elected during her time at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute. Read more.

Floodgate: The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the St. Mary Levee District today announced the completion of the $80 million Bayou Chene Floodgate, WAFB-TV reports. Funded by the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, the permanent structure will prevent Atchafalaya River backwater flooding from impacting St. Mary, Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Martin, Assumption, and Iberville parishes. Read the full story.