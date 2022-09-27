Roundup: Traffic town hall / Lumber prices / Homebuying trends 

Alternative solutions: Baton Rouge officials and activists are holding a town hall-style meeting at 5:30 today at the River Center Library to talk about alternatives to the Interstate 10 widening project. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is nearing the end of its planning phase for the project, which will widen the interstate from Acadian Thruway to the I-10/I-110 split near Government Street. The group has published a video discussing different options to help Baton Rouge traffic. WAFB-TV has more information about the meeting.

Pre-pandemic level: Lumber prices have fallen to their lowest level in more than two years, bringing two-by-fours back to what they cost before the pandemic building boom and pointing to a sharp slowdown in construction, The Wall Street Journal reports. Lumber futures ended Monday at $410.80 per thousand board feet, down about one-third from a year ago and more than 70% from their peak in March. Read more.

Backing out: Amid rising mortgage costs, the number of homebuyers backing out of contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months, especially in cities that were real estate hotspots through 2021, new data finds. In August, roughly 15.2% of home purchase agreements in the U.S. fell through, after hovering above 15% the previous two months as well, according to new data from Redfin, an online real estate brokerage. CNBC has the full story.