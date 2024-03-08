Roundup: Traffic camera ban / Louisiana National Guard / SNAP fraud

Unconstitutional?: A Louisiana state senator from the Shreveport area has filed legislation looking to ban speeding and red-light cameras statewide. Senate Bill 21, filed by Sen. Alan Seabaugh, R-Many, would ban the enforcement of traffic laws by automated speed enforcement devices, mobile speed cameras and red-light cameras. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Deployment: Gov. Jeff Landry signed legislation on Thursday that funds the mobilization of the Louisiana National Guard for Operation Lone Star in Texas. The amount approved for funding is $3 million and will cover pay and allowances, transportation, lodging, meals and per diem. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Cybersecurity flaws: U.S. senators from Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Oregon have filed legislation aimed to reduce SNAP benefit fraud. Tens of millions of SNAP benefits have been stolen by criminals exploiting flaws in the system’s cybersecurity. Read more from The Center Square.