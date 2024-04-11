Roundup: Trader Joe’s shooting / School closures / O.J. Simpson dies

Jury to decide: An East Baton Rouge Parish jury will soon start deliberations in the second-degree murder trial of Jace Boyd. Boyd is accused of shooting an unarmed panhandler in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s in Baton Rouge in 2020. Read more about the trial from WAFB-TV.

Blame the weather: Classes are canceled through Monday for West Feliciana Parish students due to schools being without power and buses not being able to complete their routes in the wake of Wednesday’s storms. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Prostate cancer the cause: O.J. Simpson, the football star and actor whose life took a shocking turn when he was accused of stabbing to death his ex-wife and a man who was with her the night of the killings, died Wednesday of prostate cancer at the age of 76, according to a post on social media attributed to the Simpson family. Simpson was acquitted of two counts of murder during a televised trial that gripped America and divided the country largely among racial lines. The jury of a civil trial found him liable for the double murder. Read more from the USA Today Network.