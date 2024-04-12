Roundup: Trader Joe’s case / The Athlete’s Foot / Comite Diversion

Guilty: An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has found Jace Boyd guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of an unarmed panhandler in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s in Baton Rouge. Prosecutors had argued for second-degree murder conviction. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Expansion: The Athlete’s Foot announced Friday it will open a second brick-and-mortar store in Baton Rouge―this one on Florida Boulevard―later this month. The retailer is opening its first Capital Region store outside of the North Gates of LSU, in the former Five Guys, on April 19, while the Florida Boulevard location opens on April 20.

Closed: The Comite River Diversion flood management project will permanently close a Zachary road. The excavation of Channel Segment No. 1 requires the removal of the segment of Barnett Road between US-61 and Carney Road. Read more from WBRZ-TV.