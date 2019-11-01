Roundup: Tourism in England / Unemployment claims / Popeyes’ sandwich 

Across the pond: The Louisiana Office of Tourism, in partnership with Travel South USA, announced that it will be exhibiting at the World Travel Market in London next week to promote travel into the state. WTM attracts 50,000 attendees from 182 countries and regions. In 2018, nearly $4 billion of business was transacted on the convention floor.

Jobless numbers: The initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana for the week ending Oct. 26 rose to 1,867 from the previous week’s total of 1,792. For a comparison, during the same week last year, 1,957 initial claims were filed, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Oct. 26 increased to 13,445 from the previous week’s total of 13,383. Read the full report.

It’s back: Popeyes’ ultra-popular chicken sandwich has made its long-awaited return a little early at some locations. At least one Popeyes located in Central confirmed to WBRZ-TV that the sandwich is already back on the menu as of this afternoon. Signage heralding the early return of the delicacy has also been reported at other locations around the Baton Rouge area. Read the full story.