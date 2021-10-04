Roundup: Torch boot camp / Good Day Farm facility / Rental assistance 

Education advocates: The Baton Rouge Alliance for Students Action is looking for individuals interested in running for local government. The organization has launched a boot camp called Torch designed to help aspiring candidates, campaign staff and education advocates run a successful electoral campaign for school board positions. Get more information or apply for Torch.

Production increase: Louisiana’s largest medical marijuana producer is expanding its growing operation to Ruston, The Daily Advertiser reports. LSU AgCenter partner Good Day Farm is putting a 225,000-square-foot warehouse into production there, positioning itself to meet a growing demand for the medicine, which will expand once a new law allowing the state’s nine cannabis pharmacies to sell the smokable form of medical marijuana goes into effect in January 2022. Read more.

Eviction prevention: The Treasury Department this morning announced plans to start reallocating the billions of dollars in federal rental assistance in a bid to get more money into the hands of tenants facing eviction. The move, which was required by Congress when it allocated the monies, follows the slow distribution of rental assistance in many parts of the country. A little more than 16.5% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal assistance reached tenants in August, compared with 11% a month earlier. Read the full story.

On the delta front …

• The Louisiana Department of Health today confirmed another death of a child during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state. There were 39 deaths from COVID in the past 24 hours, including the child, who was between the ages of 12 and 17 and is the 18th child to die from the coronavirus in Louisiana.