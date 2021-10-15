Roundup: Top Young Professionals / Transformyx’s Tech or Treat / J&J booster

ENR awards: Tupac de la Cruz, owner of Prairieville-based Roofing Solutions, and Erin Rooney coastal project managers at Metairie-based HDR Engineering, Inc. were named as 2022’s Top Young Professional’s by Engineering News-Record. De la Cruz, a 2016 Forty Under 40 winner, and Rooney were the only Louisiana professionals to make the list for the region, which took in 46. nominations from Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Louisiana and named 20 winners. Read more.

Networking and demos: Transformyx is hosting a Tech or Treat event at the L’Auberge Casino & Resort on Friday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Baton Rouge professionals in the tech industry will be able to see live demonstrations of cybersecurity, enterprise networking, collaboration and cloud/data center solutions from vendors at the event, which is co-sponsored by NetApp. Get more information.

Tech startup: Walmart Inc. is building a new weapon in its war with Amazon: a fintech startup. As The Wall Street Journal reports, the retail giant is helping launch a new company, helmed by two former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executives, that aims to provide financial services for its millions of customers and workers. The firm is a joint venture with Ribbit Capital, known for investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. Read the full story.