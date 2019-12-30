Roundup: Top political headlines of 2019 / Census data / US home sales 

In review: Politics is a contact sport in Louisiana, especially during an election year, so it’s not surprising that Gov. John Bel Edwards’ winning a second term is the top headline, but can you name the rest of the top 10 political stories of the year? Longtime Louisiana political reporter Greg Hilburn, who works with USA Today, has compiled his own list of the biggest stories of Louisiana politics from 2019, including major bills that passed or died, President Donald Trump bringing the national spotlight to the state, and medical marijuana. See his list here.

Fewer babies: The past year’s population growth rate in the U.S. was the slowest in a century due to declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration, according to figures released today by the U.S. Census Bureau. The U.S. grew from 2018 to 2019 by almost a half-percent, or about 1.5 million people, with the population standing at 328 million this year, according to population estimates. That’s the slowest growth rate in the U.S. since 1917 to 1918, when the nation was involved in World War I. Read the full report.

Spring back: Americans signed more contracts to purchase homes in November, a rebound from the previous month, indicating that the housing market is still strong. The National Association of Realtors said today that its pending home sales index, which measures the numbers of purchase contracts signed, rose 1.2% last month, to 108.5. The trade association said that contract signings measured year over year are up a robust 7.4%. Read the full story.

