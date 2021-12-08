Roundup: Tony Spell / Instagram scrutiny / Mortgage rates 

Back in court: The Louisiana Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it will hear arguments in Baton Rouge pastor Tony Spell’s fight against criminal charges he faces for violating pandemic gathering limits that were in effect last year. Spell got national attention when he began to flout the state’s public health order in March 2020 at a time when much of the country was in lockdown due to the emergence of COVID-19. A state judge earlier this year had refused to throw out the charges against the Life Tabernacle Church pastor. Read more.

Senate panel: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will appear before a Senate panel today as the company faces scrutiny over the potential detrimental impact its photo-sharing social media platform has on young people. In September, senators fired a barrage of criticism at Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, over the social-networking giant’s handling of internal research on how its Instagram photo-sharing platform can harm teens. The lawmakers accused Facebook, now called Meta, of concealing the negative findings about Instagram and demanded a commitment from the company to make changes. Read more.

Refinancing spurt: A brief drop in mortgage rates caused mortgage refinance demand to rise dramatically last week. But it will likely be short-lived, CNBC reports. The rate drop wasn’t all that dramatic when looking at the weekly average of the 30-year fixed. For loans with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less), it fell to 3.30% from 3.31%, with points decreasing to 0.39 from 0.43 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Read the full story.