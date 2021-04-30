Roundup: Title IX / Blue Bayou reopening / BRAC webinar   

Student input: The Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, which has grilled LSU officials on their failure to act in the best interest of students who experienced sexual harassment and assault, will be on the LSU campus Saturday to hear from students, WAFB-TV reports. The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. in Room 329, The Capital Chamber Room, on the third floor of the LSU Student Union, 310 LSU Student Union. Read the full story.

Splashdown: Blue Bayou has announced reopening plans for the summer but there are hundreds of positions to be filled in a few short weeks before it opens, WBRZ-TV reports. Only the water park will reopen on May 22 for the 2021 season. Dixie Landin’ Theme Park will remain closed in 2021. The park plans to operate at 100% capacity and honor all previously purchased tickets and season passes from the 2020 season. Read the full story.

Recruiting platform: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is hosting an event at 11 a.m. next Wednesday to help area business owners better understand and use its recruiting platform Handshake. Christine Cruzvergara, Handshake’s vice president of higher education and student success, will talk about how Handshake works, and will also participate in a Q&A session. Register online.