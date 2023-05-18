Roundup: Broome endorsement / Titanic wreckage / TreadBR rebrand  

Shawn Wilson: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has endorsed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shawn Wilson. Broome’s endorsement follows those of fellow Democrats Gov. John Bel Edwards, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, state Sen. Jay Luneau and Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis.

3-D scans: Parks Stephenson, the director of the USS Kidd Museum downtown, has been brought on to an ongoing project by deep sea mapping firm Magellan and filmmaker Atlantic Productions to analyze new 3-D scans of the Titanic shipwreck. Read about the project from BBC News.

New name: Baton Rouge workout studios Pilates Plus BR and TreadBR, which share an owner, are combining into a single gym under the name ToneBR, founder Lauren Temple announced this week.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since it was first published to correct the business name of ToneBR and Lauren Temple. Daily Report regrets the error.