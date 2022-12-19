Roundup: TikTok ban / New weather radar / Shipping deadlines  

Department of State: Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced today that he is banning TikTok on all devices issued by his department. In addition, the Republican urged Gov. John Bel Edwards to follow suit and immediately ban the use of the popular video sharing app on all state government devices. At least 14 governors have issued similar bans. TikTok has been under scrutiny, with critics fearing that the Chinese government is gaining access to critical information through the application and could be using it to spread misinformation or propaganda. Read the full story.

Installed: WAFB-TV today announced the installation of its new high-resolution weather radar to improve weather coverage. The radar was recently installed near St. Francisville through a partnership with Kentucky-based radar company Climavision. It is scheduled to go online early next year. Read more.

Christmas gifts: The 2022 holiday shipping deadlines for the three largest carriers—UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service—are almost identical to 2021 deadlines. The only difference is deadlines are a day earlier this year, with Christmas falling on a Sunday. See what days are your last chance to get something to arrive by Christmas, from USA Today.