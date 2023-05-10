Roundup: TikTok ban / Mortgage rates / Social Security benefits 

Campus WiFi: TikTok could soon be expelled from Louisiana’s colleges and universities under a bill advancing through the Legislature. House Bill 361, sponsored by Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville, would ban the app on all state-owned devices and state-administered networks, meaning the popular video-sharing app could soon be inaccessible on university WiFi. After being approved by two committees, the bill will next go before the House for a floor vote. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Slight dip: Mortgage rates fell slightly last week after the Fed chair suggested a potential end to a historic string of interest rate hikes. The drop wasn’t substantial, but it was enough to boost demand from current homeowners hoping to refinance their mortgages to lower rates. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) decreased last week to 6.48% from 6.50% in the previous week. Read the full story from CNBC.

Smaller COLA: Older Americans should expect a sharply lower cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, in their Social Security benefits next year if inflation continues to cool, according to a new estimate by The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan advocacy group. USA Today has more information.