Roundup: TikTok ban / ‘Chevron deference’ / US home sales 

Included in bill: TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The congressional move follows Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s recent ban of the app from his department’s devices, announced Monday. Read the full story.

Court guidance: Attorneys general from 18 states, including Louisiana, have filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of New Jersey fishermen challenging a federal regulation requiring them to pay for the cost of monitors who board their vessels during fishing trips. The attorneys general are urging the nation’s top court to take on the case and give guidance on the “Chevron deference,” a long-standing doctrine that grants federal regulatory agencies powers to issue mandates when Congress has not given clear guidance. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Falling: Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the 10th consecutive month in November, constrained by a tight inventory of properties on the market and mortgage rates averaging more than double what they were a year ago. Existing home sales fell 7.7% last month from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million, the National Association of Realtors said this morning. That’s lower than what economists had expected, according to FactSet. Read more.