Roundup: Tiki Tubing drowning / Louisiana auto sales / DraftKings apologizes 

Court loss: ​​The company once known as Tiki Tubing has lost a legal fight with the family of Keith Hilliard, which has been awarded more than $4 million, WAFB-TV reports. In a judgment issued Friday in Louisiana’s Middle District, Judge Brian Jackson wrote that Tiki Tubing’s representatives failed to answer, make an appearance, or otherwise defend the company against the lawsuit. Hilliard drowned in June 2021 after he rented a tube from the company for a recreational trip on the Amite River with his family. Read the full story.

Economic impact: The Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association today released its 2022 economic impact report, which found that Louisiana’s new car and heavy truck dealers generated $19.1 billion in total sales. New car sales produced $733 million in sales tax revenue for the state, according to the report. See the new car sales report here and the heavy truck dealers report here.

9/11 bet parlay: Sports gambling giant DraftKings apologized Monday for a bet parlay offer that would have paid out if three New York teams won on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks that killed almost 3,000 Americans. Read the full story from CNBC.