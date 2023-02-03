Roundup: Tigerland safety / Amedisys / Grading schools  

Staff training: The House, a bar in Tigerland near LSU, is taking action to train its staff and promote safe drinking through the SAFE Bar Network, a national nonprofit. The bar aims to teach its employees how to notice and interrupt unsafe behavior, after LSU student Madison Brooks was sexually assaulted and then hit and killed by a driver following a night of drinking in Tigerland. Read the full story about The House’s efforts from WBRZ-TV.

More expansion: Baton Rouge-based Amedisys has entered into an agreement with Tacoma, Washington-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health to provide home health care services through its owned company Contessa. The deal is part of Amedisys’ continuing expansion, which includes launching operations in the Carolinas and Pennsylvania in recent years. See the announcement.

Calls for change: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy on Monday waded into the debate on changing Louisiana’s school accountability system, while speaking to the U.S. Senate about the need for a “new methodology to try to grade our schools.” Over the last several months, Louisiana’s education leaders have gone back and forth about potential changes to the District and School Performance Score formula. Read more about the debate from The Daily Advertiser.