Roundup: Tiger Stadium quake / Constitutional amendments / Wallgreens health care 

ICYMI: Tiger Stadium was shaking, quite literally, during LSU’s thrilling win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday. LSU’s College of Science reported Monday that an on-campus seismograph registered seismic activity not once but twice during the Tigers’ 32-31 win over Alabama. Both came just minutes apart during overtime. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Voting information: Louisiana voters will choose a U.S. senator and several House members on Election Day Tuesday as well as decide whether to make changes to its state constitution. A slate of eight proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution is also on the statewide ballot. Read more about each amendment from USA Today Network.

Comprehensive care: Walgreens extended its push into more comprehensive health care with its VillageMD unit acquiring another urgent and primary care chain, Summit Health-CityMD, in a deal worth close to $9 billion. Walgreens and rival CVS, two retail chains with thousands of locations, have evolved in recent years with a greater focus on overall care for customers. Read the full story.