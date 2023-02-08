Roundup: Tiger Stadium golf / Treasurer’s race / Egg prices  

March event: LSU is hosting a golf event in Tiger Stadium next month, calling it a new “unforgettable fan experience,” in an email announcement. The event, March 16-19, will feature a nine-hole course, golf simulators, putting and chipping challenges and tours of the locker rooms. Tickets for the event range from $90 to $160 per person and will go on sale this week.

Announcement expected: Former U.S. Rep. John Fleming, R-Minden, said in an interview this morning that he will likely enter the race for treasurer. Fleming has already commissioned a statewide poll on candidacy and is fundraising for a potential campaign. He has also hired two members of a potential campaign team, though he isn’t quite ready to make an official announcement about the race yet. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Finally falling: Wholesale egg prices have cratered in recent weeks from record highs in December, meaning consumers may soon see relief at the grocery store, CNBC reports. But the dynamics of egg pricing from the wholesale to retail market, in addition to other factors, means it’s no sure thing in the short term. Read more.