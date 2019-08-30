Roundup: Tiger stadium / Forever 21 / Walmart health care

Beer: Saturday will mark the first home game in which Tiger Stadium will sell alcohol at a majority of its concession stands, WBRZ-TV reports. Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson says fans will be paying $8 for 16 oz. domestic beers and $9 for 16 oz. premium selections. Wine will also cost $9. Each person will be limited to two beers per transaction. The athletic department also says it will monitor fans’ preferences and potentially introduce new selections as the season unfolds. Read the full story.

Mall woes: Teen retailer Forever 21 Inc. is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing as its turnaround options fade, Bloomberg reports. Forever 21 hired a team of advisers to help restructure its debt and has been in talks for additional financing. It could be problematic for the country’s major mall owners, should the retailer close stores as part of a restructuring Read the full story.

What? Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, is moving deeper into the primary care and mental health market, opening a clinic called Walmart Health in Georgia, CNBC reports. Walmart is testing the concept with the initial clinic and could open more in the future, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the plans are confidential. Read the full story.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day. Daily Report will not be published and will return on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Have a safe and happy holiday.