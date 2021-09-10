Roundup: Tiger Stadium entry / Dale Brown / Airlines investigation 

ICYMI: In order to expedite entry into Tiger Stadium, guests for LSU’s home football opener against McNeese State on Saturday can get their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 PCR test verified from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. prior to their arrival at the stadium’s gates. Pre-verification will be offered at 12 sites across campus ahead of the 7 p.m. kickoff. In addition to these 12 sites, mobile teams will be available across campus to verify proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to kickoff. Get more information from LSU athletics.

Honored: The LSU Board of Supervisors voted today to name the basketball court in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after former coach Dale Brown, WBRZ-TV reports. Dale Brown was the head coach of the LSU men’s basketball team from 1972 to 1997, taking the team to 13 NCAA Tournaments, including two Final Four appearances, in 1981 and 1986. Brown was chosen as SEC Coach of the Year four times and was named National Coach of the Year in 1981. Read the full story.

Slow refunds: The Transportation Department is detailing efforts it says it is making to help airline customers who were wrongfully denied refunds after flights were canceled or changed during the pandemic.The department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over failures to issue prompt refunds to customers, and 18 of those probes are ongoing. The department disclosed that an examination into United Airlines was dropped in January after the airline took steps resulting in “thousands” of customers getting refunds. Read the full story.