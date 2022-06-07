Roundup: Tiger research / LWCC grants / Social media screening  

DNA sequencing: The Tiger Athletic Foundation today announced plans to donate $250,000 over the next five years to LSU AgCetner research into captive tigers in the U.S., which outnumber tigers in the wild worldwide. Doctoral student Alessandra Bresnan and AgCetner professor Sabrina Taylor are using DNA sequencing to facilitate captive breeding and improve tigers’ health. Read more about the donation and research.

Workplace safety: Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation today announced a new safety grants program that will provide one-time grant funds to policyholders to be used to implement safety measures. Recipients are eligible to receive up to $2,500 to be used for the implementation of a safety project or the purchasing of specialized safety equipment. Applications are open through July 22 and are available online.

Image rehab: Southern University’s career services office has partnered with social media screening service Filtari to assist students with “cleaning up” their social media profiles before applying for employment, the school announced today. Southern is the first historically Black university in the U.S. to enter into this type of partnership According to a 2020 survey from The Harris Poll, 7% of U.S. hiring decision-makers agree that looking at candidates’ social media profiles is an effective way to screen applicants.