Roundup: Thunderstorm watch / PAR webinar / Career fair  

Severe weather: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the Capital Region north of the Interstate 10/12 corridor until 8 p.m. The primary threats are severe winds and large hail. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Budget explainer: The Public Affairs Research Council is hosting a webinar Tuesday, June 13, to break down the state budget passed during the recent legislative session. Panelists for the webinar include members of the state’s Senate Finance Committee, Democratic Caucus and House Appropriations Committee. Register online.

Online event: Registration is now open for a Louisiana Economic Development online career fair that will connect job seekers with digital, software development and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Lafayette and New Orleans. The online event will take place Wednesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or throughout the event. Get more information.