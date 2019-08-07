Roundup: Thrive Academy / Truck orders / Airbag recall 

Learning space: Thrive Academy, a five-day-a-week public boarding school, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new academic center on Thursday at its Brightside Drive campus. The charter school’s new building, constructed over the past year, houses classrooms, science labs, art and music room, gymnasium, cafeteria and health care center. The school’s permanent campus broke ground in 2015, but with no official learning facilities, students and teachers have been using the former Catholic Deaf Center.

Downturn: The market for heavy-duty trucks at the heart of the U.S. industrial sector is running out of road, The Wall Street Journal reports. Orders for Class 8 trucks fell last month to their lowest level since 2010, transportation-equipment research groups say. The July figure is the weakest yet since a strong rebound in truck-buying in 2018 lost steam this year on faltering freight-market demand. Read the full story.

Safety first: More than 200,000 Louisiana residents are still driving recalled vehicles with defective airbags that could blast metal fragments at drivers and passengers upon deployment, resulting in serious injury, even in a minor crash, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The ongoing Takata airbag safety recall, the largest and most complex recall in U.S. history, affects tens of millions of vehicles from 19 vehicle manufacturers and more than 200 models and model years. Read the full report.