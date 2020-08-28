Roundup: Thousands without power / BRAF raising funds / Electric vans

Laura’s impact: Hundreds of thousands of people across Louisiana were still without power or water Friday, and officials warned that basic services could be knocked out for weeks or longer along parts of the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, the hurricane’s remnants threatened to bring flooding and tornadoes to Tennessee as the storm, now a tropical depression, drifted north. Forecasters warned that the system could strengthen into a tropical storm again upon returning to the Atlantic Ocean this weekend. Read the full story.

Recovery aid: The Baton Rouge Area Foundation has begun raising money to assist the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana in Lake Charles as it works to meet the needs of Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Laura. At the start, these disaster grants pay for food, shelter, medicine and other necessities that help stabilize those in most immediate need. In the long term, grants are issued to make communities more resilient for the next time disaster strikes. Get more information about the effort.

Amazon-Mercedes deal: Amazon says it’s buying 1,800 electric delivery vans from Mercedes-Benz, the biggest such order for the German automaker to date. In announcing the order today, Mercedes said it would also join a climate initiative established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. By signing up to The Climate Pledge, Mercedes-Benz commits itself to going completely carbon neutral by 2039—a move the company had already signaled last year. Read the full story.