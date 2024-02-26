Roundup: The border / Louisiana’s chief medical officer / Kroger-Albertsons deal

Competing appearances: President Joe Biden will visit the southern border in Texas on Thursday, according to a White House official—the same day GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump also is set to visit. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Stepping down: Dr. Joe Kanter, the physician who led Louisiana’s battle against COVID-19 and other public health threats, is stepping down from his post, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Monday. Kanter has been the state health officer since January 2021, having replaced Dr. Jimmy Guidry. Read more from WAFB-TV.

FTC suing: The Federal Trade Commission sued on Monday to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, saying the $24.6 billion deal would eliminate competition and lead to higher prices for millions of Americans. Read more from the Associated Press.