Roundup: The Bluffs / Twitter sale / Hurricane relief money

New ownership: The Bluffs on Thompson Creek golf course in West Feliciana Parish was sold for $4.5 million last week, WBRZ-TV reports. The course, which was shut down last year after being plagued with money issues, had been under contract for the sale since April. Read more about the plans for the course from a past Daily Report.

Unanimous recommendation: Twitter’s board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing this morning. Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen. Read more.

Action plan: The Louisiana Office of Community Development is hosting a virtual public hearing at 3 p.m. today to discuss an action plan to spend hurricane relief effort funds. It hopes to gather comments on the plan to spend the $1.27 billion allocated for Hurricane Ida relief efforts. WAFB-TV has more information.