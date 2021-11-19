Roundup: Thanksgiving gasoline prices / Booster shots / New conservatory 

At the pump: Motorists hitting the road for Thanksgiving will pay some of the highest gas prices in seven years. GasBuddy predicts a gallon of regular will cost an average $3.35 on Thanksgiving Day, the highest since the $2.79 recorded in 2014. The national average was $3.42 a gallon Thursday, according to GasBuddy. It was up a penny for the week, 10 cents for the month and $1.31 compared to a year ago. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Full steam ahead: U.S. regulators this morning moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults. Read the full story.

ICYMI: The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted unanimously Thursday evening, to convert the old Broadmoor Middle School site into a dedicated conservatory for visual and performing arts, WAFB-TV reports. The school is projected to serve students in grades 6-12 once fully enrolled. East Baton Rouge Parish School officials expect the school to open for the 2023-2024 school year. Read the full story.