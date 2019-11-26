Roundup: Thanksgiving garbage pickup / NBC Sports’ Terry McAulay / US ome prices accelerate  

Alert: Residential garbage, both in cart and out of cart woody waste/bulky items, and recycling will not be picked up on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, according to an announcement from the Baton Rouge city-parish. Any garbage or recyclables not collected on Thanksgiving Day will be collected on the next regularly scheduled collection day. Curbside garbage and recycling services will resume Friday.

Notable alum: LSU alumnus and NBC Sports analyst Terry McAulay discusses his career in a recent story from LSU’s communications department. After studying computer science at LSU, McAulay spent 26 years working for the National Security Agency before turning to work as a referee for the Atlantic Coast Conference. McAuley then officiated in the NFL for 20 years and is currently an on-air rules analyst for NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football and Notre Dame football telecasts. Read his in-depth interview with LSU here.

Price check: Home-price growth accelerated in September, marking two-straight months of price increases after a long period of decelerating gains, The Wall Street Journal reports. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 3.2% annually, up from 3.1% the previous month. The results, which coincide with an increase in sales of existing homes, indicated that low mortgage interest rates continue to make an impact on the market. Read the full story.