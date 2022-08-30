Roundup: Tesla lawsuit / Consumer confidence / Score seminar

Car sales: Tesla has filed suit to challenge a Louisiana law it says restricts its ability to sell electric vehicles directly to customers and violates its constitutional rights, The Wall Street Journal reports. The lawsuit filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana is the latest action by Tesla to try to open markets to its model of selling cars directly to consumers rather than using dealers as intermediaries. Read the full story.

Rising: Following three straight monthly declines, U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in August as inflation moderated and gas prices fell. The Conference Board said this morning that its consumer confidence index rose in August to 103.2 from 95.3 in July. The business research group’s present situation index—which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions—rose for the first time since March, to 145.4 from 139.7 in July. Read more.

Startup help: The Baton Rouge chapter of Score, a business advice group, is hosting a seminar on the second Tuesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for people looking to start their own business. The seminar will go over myths and realities of entrepreneurship, critical success factors, components of business ownership, how to make your business legal and how to obtain funding. Get more information here.