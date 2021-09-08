Roundup: Terrebonne, Lafourche recovery / Recycling returns / Bella Bowman Foundation / Tiger Stadium entry

Hurricane aid: Though electricity has largely been restored in many areas of the state following Hurricane Ida, five southeastern Louisiana parishes are weeks away from power restoration, The Daily Advertiser reports. Among the region hit particularly hard is what’s known as bayou country, where the population hub is Houma in Terrebonne Parish. The Bayou Community Foundation is working to help residents in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, and is accepting donations to support its efforts here. The Baton Rouge Area Foundation also has a fund set up here.

Back in service: The East Baton Rouge Parish government today announced that recycling pickup will return Thursday. The service was temporarily suspended after a portion of Republic Service’s recycling facility was damaged during Hurricane Ida.

Cancer research: The Bella Bowman Foundation, in honor of what would have been namesake Bella Bowman’s 18th birthday, today presented a $75,000 pledge to the LSU-Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Dr. Charles M. Smith Medical and Health Physics Program to support a portion of the next phase of a research study to understand rare but potentially fatal side effects following cancer therapy, including radiation necrosis—the death of healthy tissues. This comes following the recent announcement of a $7.8 million estate gift from the late Dr. Charles M. Smith of Sulphur, La., to advance cancer treatment. See the announcement.

COVID and football: In order to expedite entry into Tiger Stadium, guests for LSU’s home football opener against McNeese State on Saturday can get their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 PCR test verified from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. prior to their arrival at the stadium’s gates. Pre-verification will be offered at 12 sites across campus ahead of the 7 p.m. kickoff. In addition to these 12 sites, mobile teams will be available across campus to verify proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to kickoff. Get more information from LSU athletics.