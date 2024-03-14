Roundup: Termites / CATS / Pecan Grove

In swarms: Baton Rouge has been named among Orkin’s Top 50 Termite Cities list, ranking treatment data from the cities where Orkin Pros performed the most termite treatments. The city was ranked 35—seven spots higher than last year—while New Orleans came in at No. 18. See the full list.

Check the app: The Capital Area Transit System announced Wednesday it is launching a new app to enhance riders’ experience. The MyStop app provides users with real-time updates about the location of their bus, estimated travel times, service alerts and more. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Flooding concerns: Owner and developer Douglas Diez wants to build a 160-home subdivision, and—if Gonzales approves it—a high-end business park, in Ascension Parish. Residents of Pecan Grove and surrounding areas in Gonzales have concerns about some major construction planned. Read more from WAFB-TV.