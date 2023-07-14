Roundup: TEDxBatonRouge / IRS collections / Clean energy funding  

Speakers named: TEDxBatonRouge today announced the speaker lineup and opened ticket sales for its inaugural event on Sept. 14 at Manship Theatre. The event speakers are ASL educator and entrepreneur Tracee Albert, LSU professor Ibrahim “Abe” Baggili, end-of-life doula Robin Palmer Blanche, Southern University professor Fareed Dawan and artist and curator Jonathan Mayers. Get more information about the event.

High-income tax cheats: The IRS is showcasing its new capability to aggressively audit high-income tax dodgers as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avert budget cuts. IRS leaders say they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months. Read more.

‘Green bank’: The Biden administration is making available $20 billion from a federal “green bank” for clean energy projects such as residential heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations and community cooling centers. Two programs, worth $14 billion and $6 billion, respectively, will offer competitive grants to states, tribes and nonprofits to invest in clean energy projects. Read more.