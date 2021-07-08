Roundup: Tech Park Academy / Carbon emissions report / Mortgage rates sink 

How they did it: Bascom Hunter founder and CEO Andy McCandless along with RegisLink President and SBIR expert Dino Paternostro will talk about their experiences landing government contracts at next week’s Tech Park Academy lunch. The virtual event from Louisiana Tech Park is set for 11:30 a.m. on July 15. Get more information here.

Historic drop: Global carbon emissions from the energy sector in 2020 fell to their lowest level in nearly a decade as the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand for crude, according to BP’s annual energy report released today. As Houston Chronicle reports, carbon emissions fell by 6.3% last year, the largest annual decline since the end of World War II. The drop in greenhouse gas emissions in the energy industry more than offset the half-percent increase from the sector in 2019 and a 2.1 percent increase in 2018, BP says. Read the full story.

Below 3%: Long-term bond yields are unexpectedly falling, pushing mortgage rates down to February lows, The Washington Post reports. According to the latest data released by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.90%. It was 2.98% a week ago and 3.03% a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate has remained below 3% six of the past seven weeks. Read the full story.