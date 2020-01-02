Roundup: Team Mazda update / DASH diet / ‘Healthy’ King Cake 

Upgrade: Baton Rouge’s only Mazda dealer, Team Mazda on Airline Highway, today announced plans for a multimillion dollar renovation to build a specialized retail space. It is set to open in the next couple of months. The renovated space will feature an expanded sales floor with an open concept. Team Automotive Group purchased the former Diamond Mazda dealership in 2017.

Best eats: The DASH diet plan, developed in part by LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, has been ranked as a top diet for 2020 by U.S. News and World Report. Researchers with LSU created the diet to help people with high blood pressure. Read the full story.

Curious cake: Ochsner Health System today announced it has created the “Eat Fit King Cake,” a special cake designed for those with dietary restrictions that is for sale online and at supermarkets throughout Louisiana. The cake is gluten free, grain free, low carb, sugar free and dairy free. Ochsner consulted with the food science program at University of Holy Cross in New Orleans to make the specialty King Cake.