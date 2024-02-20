Roundup: Teacher stipends / Walmart deal / Voter registration deadline 

Superintendent’s backing: Louisiana Education Superintendent Cade Brumley announced his support Monday for one-time stipends for teachers over permanent pay raises. His stance came in a resolution he presented on Monday and is in line with Gov. Jeff Landry’s budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Vizio TVs: Walmart has agreed to buy TV maker Vizio, the companies announced Tuesday, as the largest U.S. retailer grows its high-profit ad business. Walmart will acquire Vizio for $2.3 billion, or $11.50 per share, in cash. Read more from CNBC.

GeauxVote: Louisiana residents have little time left to register to vote in the upcoming presidential primaries. The deadline to register in person, by mail or at an Office of Motor Vehicles branch is Wednesday, Feb. 21. Alternatively, residents have until March 2 to register online at GeauxVote.com, according to Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry. Read more.