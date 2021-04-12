Roundup: Teacher absences / Millennials moving / Brookwood Properties 

Protest: Hundreds of teachers didn’t show up for work today as East Baton Rouge Parish educators protested the school system’s plan to push up the start of the 2021 school year, WBRZ-TV reports. The East Baton Rouge school system confirmed that 531 teachers were recorded absent, about 16% of its instructional staff. Officials said no schools were closed. Read the full story.

Westward migration: The oldest millennials are turning 40 this year, and after years as the “renter generation,” they’re ready to buy, Axios reports. About 5 million millennials turn 30 in 2021, and this wave of new buyers will shape the market for years to come. Millennials are leaving big cities and heading west to Colorado and Texas. Migration patterns, according to SmartAsset, show five of the 10 most popular states among millennials have no income tax. Read the full story.

Expanding: Baton Rouge-based Brookwood Properties today announced the opening of its latest facility in Austin, Texas. The three-story, class A facility comprises approximately 146,500 rentable square feet and over 1,500 climate-controlled units. The project represents Brookwood’s 11th facility in Texas and 5th in the Austin area. Baton Rouge-based Rosehill Construction served as the general contractor for the project.