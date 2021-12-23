Roundup: Taylor Oil settles / Mandate challenge / Candy cane shortage

Cleanup agreement: A New Orleans-based oil company has agreed to turn over a $432 million cleanup trust fund and pay an additional $43 million to settle a federal lawsuit over cleaning up abandoned wells leaking since 2004, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Attorneys for Taylor Oil Co., which agreed to drop three lawsuits challenging government cleanup orders and measures, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. As is common in such agreements, the proposed settlement said Taylor does not admit any liability. Read more.

Head Start: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading another multistate legal challenge against a Biden administration COVID-19 mandate; this time over child mask requirements and mandatory staff vaccinations for Head Start programs. Head Start provides child care and early learning services for infants, toddlers and preschool-age children of low-income families at no cost. Landry has sued the administration over vaccination mandates affecting employers, federal contractors and health care workers. The latest lawsuit aims to block rules requiring children age 2 and older to wear masks and for all program staff, volunteers and certain contractors to be vaccinated by Jan. 31. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Peppermint stripes: You might have to settle for a box of fruit-flavored candy canes this year. There’s a peppermint shortage taking yet another bite out of holiday traditions, USA Today reports. As the world reaches the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, more items are becoming scarce because of global supply chain disruptions. Candy canes have made it onto the long list of Christmas shortages, next to cream cheese. Read the full story.

