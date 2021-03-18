Roundup: Tax deadline / Flood mitigation / HBCU Legacy Bowl

Extension: The Louisiana Department of Revenue has granted automatic filing and payment extensions to individual and business taxpayers affected by severe winter weather in February. The extension applies to income, excise, franchise, sales, severance and withholding taxes. The extension moves the due date for income and franchise taxes to June 15, and moves the deadline for excise, sales, severance and withholding tax to March 31. The deadline extension comes a day after the IRS announced that federal income taxes are now due on May 15. See the announcement.

Higher ground: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding $19.6 million to the state of Louisiana to acquire and elevate dozens of flood-prone structures across south Louisiana. The FEMA funds include $9.5 million to acquire 25 properties and elevate 19 structures in East Baton Rouge Parish. Once obtained, the structures will be demolished and the properties turned into open space in perpetuity. All homeowners are voluntarily participating in this project. The elevated properties will be raised to at least one foot above the current base flood elevation. See the announcement.

Showcase of talent: The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame are partnering with Tulane University to launch the HBCU Legacy Bowl, giving coaches and players at historically Black colleges and universities an opportunity to shine on a national stage, WBRZ-TV reports. The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the postseason all-star game today, which will showcase roughly 100 of the best NFL Draft-eligible players from HBCUs across the country. The inaugural game will take place in February 2022 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. Read the full story.